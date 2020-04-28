Central team gets corona info from Telangana, leaves for Delhi

The Central Team of Officials today visited several places in the city to assess the corona lockdown situation and contain spread in Telangana.

The team is on three days state visit to ascertain corona cases spread and prevention measures. The team visited Khairatabad area and inquired with people of essentials, inconvenience caused by the lockdown.

It toured Humayun Nagar containment zone and nearby areas. The team asked state authorities on how they deal with emergency cases and diseases like diabetes, paralysis, BP and others.

GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar has apprised the team about chemicals spraying, sanitation and steps to break the chain. Later it left for Delhi and to submit a detailed report to the Centre.

The central team had got information about food and essential items to poor, workers and migrants.

The centre has pressed it come up with a report as three districts are more affected while positive cases crossed 1000 mark and deaths at 26 in Telangana besides those tested negative are being discharged.

It will submit a related report to the Center to take up following measures to offer financial support, medicines, medical kits to tackle the virus. The central team has discussed with state officials and suggested to prevent corona virus spread in Telangana.