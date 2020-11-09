Central team holds meeting on  CS

A team constituted by the Central Government to assess the recent flood losses in Andhra Pradesh today held meeting with the chief secretary of the state Neelam Sawhney.

The team is on a two day visit to the state. The officials of different departments of the state gave a power point presentation on the quantum of the flood loss incurred by them to the central team members. They also submitted a report to the central government stating that they had incurred a total of Rs. 6368 crore due to the floods.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary Sawhney told the team members that crops in 2.12 lakh hectares of land had been damaged due to the floods. She also said that horticulture crops in 24,515 hectares of the land were also damaged due to the floods.she further said that 5583 km long roads were also damaged due to the rains. She said that they would need Rs.840 crore of immediate relief and added that they need another Rs. 4439 crore as the permanent relief. She urged the team members to give waiver to food grains procurement Centers to procure damaged ground nut and other crops .