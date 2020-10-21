Central team to assess rain loss in city today

A central team of officials is to visit Hyderabad on Thursday to assess the loss caused due to heavy rains and floods in the city.

The team is to make visits to several worst affected areas in several location in the city. The state government has already requested the centre to provide Rs 1350 cr towards immediate relief to rain victims.



The government has assessed rains and floods crops loss at 5000 cr in Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to provide financial support in the city and state suffered huge crops loss.

The central team visit gets significant as the ministers slammed the centre for not responding to an appeal for Rs 1350 cr financial aid to ran ravaged city. The state officials are to coordinate with the central team and explain them of the rain losses, houses damaged, lives lost in the rain fury. Floods of incessant rains have wreaked havoc in most of the low lying areas, nalas and encroached places in the twin Cities.

The government has released Rs 550 cr towards succor in the city. While ministers have started giving Rs 10000 to each house affected in the rains. Special teams were formed to offer this help to flood victims.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar said that special teams are involved in the exercise to offer financial support to rain victims. The government also announced to give are 1 lakh to totally damaged house, Rs 50000 to half damaged and Rs 10000 to those houses damaged to a little extent.

State governments came in support to Telangana include Delhi Rs 15 cr, Tamil Nadu Rs 10 cr, West Bengal Rs 2 cr, My Home company Rs 5 cr, and film personalities gave financial support to the CMRF.