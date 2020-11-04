Centre allots 1100 sq mt land to TRS in Delhi, party pays Rs 8.64 cr

The ruling TRS party of Telangana will soon build its new sprawling office in national capital Delhi as the Centre has allotted required land for the purpose.

The Centre has offered a related letter offering the 1100 sq mt land to the TRS party in Vasanth Vihar area in Delhi. On getting the land allocation documents, the TRS party has offered Rs 8.64 cr to the central government towards owning the land sought in Delhi.

Representing the TRS party, Telangana agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy with his team has visited the land given at Vasanth Vihar. He took details of the land and its surroundings in the national capital.

The TRS which fought a pitched battle in Delhi for statehood is going to have its own party office in the national capital. The TRS party leadership feels it is a self respect building to come up in Delhi.

The leaders of the TRS are of opinion in this regard that the works of the new building will be taken up very soon.