Centre gives 27.9 hectares forest land to Telangana for Sithamma Sagar barrage

Hyderabad, June 2 (NSS): The Central government has issued orders on Tuesday transferring 27.9 Hectares (68.9 Acres) of forest land to the state irrigation department. The state government has decided to construct Sithamma Sagar barrage on River Godavari to supply water continuously to Devadula project. For this, it became necessary to procure forest land in Eturu Nagaram and Venkatapuram forest divisions in Mulugu mandal. Based on the request given by the state government, the Centre had transferred the forestland to the state’s irrigation department. With this, the Centre gave the final environmental permission to the Barrage construction. (NSS)