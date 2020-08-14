Centre has sanctions Rs 1847 cr for village devp

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao today said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 1847 cr to Telangana state as part of 15th finance commission recommendations.

He extended thanks to the centre for restoring the funds after six years.

The minister attributed the funds to the persistent efforts made by chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Municipal Minister K T Rama Rao. Among this Rs 308 cr was released the minister said and added that the same will be used for villages development.

The state government will send the funds on priority basis in the villages he said. While 85 percent funds will be used for villages the rest in mandals for development, the minister said.

Dayakar Rao said that the funds of the centre will be spent for irrigation, drinking waters greenery, shifting garbage, and others. He hoped for speedy release of the funds from the centre. Rao extended thanks to the chief Minister and municipal minister.