Centre has to decide on ST reservations: Talasani

The Centre has to decide on increasing reservations for scheduled tribes community in the country, Animal Husbandry Minsiter Talasani Srinivas Yadav today said. At Telangana Bhavan Santh Sevalal Maharaj Jayanthi celebrations held on a grand note. Ministers Srinivas Yadav, Malla Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and other leaders attended the event.

On this occasion, the Telangana government is holding the Sevalal Maharaj jayanthi officially on a grand scale. The government has passed a resolution in the Assembly to increase ST reservations and urged the Centre to take necessary steps.

However, the centre is yet to take action in this regard he said. The Centre is supposed to give suitable reservations to the ST community to develop in all segments, he felt. The State government and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is implementing several schemes for their welfare he claimed.

The Centre, he said, is ought to take steps in the parliament to increase reservations for the STs. The KCR government spends huge funds for tribals and SC development he said. The government has upgraded lambada thandas to village panchayats We are giving funds for these tribal villages to have all facilities the minister said.

Sevalal Jayanti and Nagoba Jathara each got Rs 1 crore from the government which is taking all steps through Gurukuls for STs and welfare programs. KCR offered minister post to Satyavathi Rathod a tribal leader he said.