27.7 C
Hyderabad, IN
August 7, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Chada Venkat Reddy condoles Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy death

0196
Chada Venkat Reddy,Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy death

CPI Secretary and former MLA Ch Venkat Reddy today expressed shock at sudden demise of TRS MLA , Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. 

In a statement, the CPI leader has recalled that Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy was the MLA when was the legislator in 2004.

Venkat Reddy said that the TRS leader has followed left ideology and used to be with people. 

He used to talk to one and all and tried his best for development of the segment he represented,  Venkat Reddy said.  The CPI leader conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family members. 

Related posts

Nandyal MP S P Y Reddy passes away

admin

Lockdown decision in three days : Etala

admin

Studying abroad to get costlier as rupee steadily declines

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali