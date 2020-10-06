CHAIRMAN UNVEILS TTD CALENDARS

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Tuesday sought Srivari blessings for victory in the battle over pandemic COVID 19.

Speaking on the occasion while releasing the 2021 TTD calendars at Hyderabad TTD Information Centre, the TTD Chairman said the calendars and diaries were unveiled by the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy during the annual Srivari Brahmotsavam held in Ekantham in view of pandemic corona restrictions.

He said for the benefit of people of Telangana the calendars and diaries are made available at TTD Kalyana Mandapam at Himayat nagar.

TTD trust board member and local advisory committee member Sri Govind Hari and other members were also present.