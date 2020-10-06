22 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 7, 2020

Navyamedia
Andhra Pradesh Life

CHAIRMAN UNVEILS TTD CALENDARS

0101
TTD CALENDARS

TTD Chairman  YV Subba Reddy on Tuesday sought Srivari blessings for victory in the battle over pandemic COVID 19.

Speaking on the occasion while releasing the 2021 TTD calendars at Hyderabad TTD Information Centre, the TTD Chairman said the calendars and diaries were unveiled by the Chief Minister  YS Jaganmohan Reddy during the annual Srivari Brahmotsavam held in Ekantham in view of pandemic corona restrictions. 

He said for the benefit of people of Telangana the calendars and diaries are made available at TTD Kalyana Mandapam at Himayat nagar.

TTD trust board member and local advisory committee member Sri Govind Hari and other members were also present.

Related posts

SRM University AP, Amaravati represents India at the Rockefeller Foundation’s Working Conference on “Architecting the Future Global University”

admin

Revanth  lashes out at CM KCR, YS Jagan

admin

Three devotees killed in road accident in Kurnool district

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali