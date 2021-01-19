Chalo Raj Bhavan program turns violent

The Chalo Raj Bhavan program held by the Congress Party leaders today turned violent. The city police arrested TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and A. Revanth Reddy and other party leaders at Lumbini Park. The congress leaders entered into an argument with the police during their arrest. The leaders were later shifted to Saidabad police station .

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Vikramarka lashed out at central and state governments and demanded the central government to immediately withdraw the three controversial agriculture laws. He also demanded the state government to continue the food grains procurement centes in the state. Vikramarka alleged that both central and state governments were doing injustice to the farmers of the country and the state . He said that they held the chalo Raj Bhavan program to stand by the famers of the country and the state. Earlier, the CLP leader along with other party leaders began the chalo Raj Bhavan program from CLP office in the state Assembly.

MP A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP led central government was selling the interests of 80 crore people of the country to corporate companies. He also alleged that the center was writing the death warrant of the farmers of the country with its three controversial farm laws. He said that there was no response from the prime minister of the country even after the loss of the lives of 20 farmers. He said that the congress Party had given a call to lay seige around the Raj Bhavan to protect the farmers of the country.