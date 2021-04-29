I and chandra were friends. I met him in the year of 1966 @ fine arts college. he was my senior in the college. I frequently used to visit chandra’s home ( at that time he used to reside near Keshava memorial school , narayana guda ) we used to spend lots of time together. our friendship went on for more than five decades. after completing fine arts through the theatre arts I joined film industry. lots of writers became familiar to me because of chandra. in the early stage we used to dream about films. when I became film maker , I offered art department to him. unfortunately he couldn’t take it up. later on our fields differed with each other. chandra continued his bussiness of illustrations and cover designs , film publicity and rarely art direction for the films. one way he was busy for his life time. he was a good story writer also. I was supposed to publish his anthology of stories. but unfortunately I did not get that chance. he did an important role in my film ‘ rangula kala ‘. in the last stage he worked as an artist for a university. and he visited USA number of times to see his children. for a long time he was a smoker. a great fun of films. and a great friend of mine. nobody can replace chandra in this world. specially it’s a great loss to me. no one can forget chandra for his smile. he lives in my memory till my end –

B Narsing Rao

Film Director