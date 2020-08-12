Check Corona cases in Palakurty segment: Dayakar Rao

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao today said that two ambulances will be sent to his Palakurty segment in a few days. Through all parties committees the leaders a d officials can check virus spread in Palakurty segment which needs lockdown he said.

In a television conference from Hyderabad, the minister interacted with local leaders and officials on Corona cases. There is fear of positive cases in the segment and leaders have to remove it with officials coordination the minister said.

Dayakar Rao asked them to create awareness by frequently visiting the villages. There is decline in the number of cases though people caught in fear he said. The local leadership has to be active to addressing the problem he said. The government is offering the best services in the hospitals and people can get corona services, he added.