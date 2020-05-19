Chhota Bheem and his friends make their debut on aha

Now watch your favourite kids animation content exclusively on the 100% Telugu offering ahaKids.

100% Telugu OTT platform aha is all to release 28 new kids movies in Telugu that will exclusively feature on the app as a part of their new offering ahaKids – Pillala Rajyam. This is the entertainment platform’s first step into becoming a complete living room experience with content that specifically caters to the age group of 2-11. aha has joined hands with Rajiv Chilaka of Green Gold Animation, one of the leading kids content creators in India, to bring the globally popular children’s film to its ever-growing audience base.

As a part of this, the exclusive Telugu digital rights of 28 kids films that include Chhota Bheem, Mighty Raju and other popular films have been acquired by the platform, where they will be available to premium customers from May 22.

The availability of the Parental Control feature makes this a safe and easy-to-use app for parents.

Producer Allu Arvind, one of the Promoters of aha said, “We aim to make aha the ultimate living room experience where we bring content for everyone in the family. The latest addition of a huge number of kids films to the library is a step towards responsible home-grown entertainment for kids, especially in times when they spend a lot of time on digitally content. The Telugu audience will not have to look too far now with this new offering from us and parents can happily let their kids enter the ultimate Pillala Rajyam no holds barred.”

Rajiv Chilaka, CEO, Green Gold Animation, said, “It’s really exciting to be taking all this content to the Telugu kids in association with aha. In a very short time, aha has become a household name when it comes to Telugu entertainment and together we are now taking a step further. Keeping in mind the 100% Telugu motto of the platform, we are glad that children will have some engaging home-grown entertainment to look forward to!”

This latest development on aha ensures its expansion to a wider arena, making it a one-stop destination for anyone looking for wholesome Telugu entertainment. With an affordable price of just Rs 1/day – Rs 365/annum, the OTT platform is growing to become a household name in the industry.