Chief Minister is misleading farmers : Aruna

Bharatiya Janata Party National Vice President DK Aruna on Tuesday criticised that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been misleading and threatening the farmers of the state to cover up his failures. She alleged that the Chief Minister has been making unilateral decisions.

Addressing the media, at BJP state office, along with party state general secretary Bangaru Sruthi, she said that the Chief Minister has withdrawn the regulated cultivation in the state though he has insisted on implementation of it in the past. She alleged that the Chief Minister insisted on cultivating fine rice variety in the state in the past and now he has withdrawn minimum support price to it. The Chief Minister has behaved irresponsibly towards the farmers.

Aruna said that the BJP has warned in the past that regulated cultivation was not feasible and not beneficial to farmers. She wanted to know as to why the decision to give Rs 150 as additional minimum support price to fine rice variety was not implemented. The Chief Minister has announced the decision of additional MSP during a meeting in Janagaon.

The BJP national vice president said that the Chief Minister might have realized the necessity of the farm acts being implemented by the Centre, after coming out of his farmhouse where he reflects on the issues. She reminded that earlier the Chief Minister has encouraged the farmers to participate in anti farm acts agitation and general strike.

She made it clear that recently the Chief Minister has extended his support to farm acts as there was no opposition from the farmers of the state towards them. She said that the farmers of the state have taught a lesson to the Chief Minister.

Aruna demanded the Chief Minister to explain the reason behind closing down of procurement centers. It seems that the centers have been closed down as farmers have been supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government wants to create confusion among the farmers by closing down the procurement centers.

Aruna has demanded the Chief Minister to convert the farm platforms (rythu vedikas) as procurement centers. She made it clear that the BJP would not keep quite if the farmers are cheated.

The farm acts are beneficial to the farmers and they would enable usage of latest technology in the farming. She wanted to know as to why the Chief Minister did not speak about the losses being incurred in providing MSP to the farm produces for the past six years.

The Chief Minister should explain how state government suffered losses while Centre has been purchasing paddy and cotton. The national vice president of BJP said that they would oppose any decision that causes damage to the interests of the farmers.

She said that the Chief Minister should tell how many acres have been irrigated so far under the program of providing irrigation to one crore acres. She said that there was no progress in this regard as the leaders of the government were interested in taking commissions than in sincerely implementing the program.

Aruna said that inquiry would be held by the Centre on the construction of irrigation projects of the state once the detailed project reports are submitted. They have taken the issue of Sangameswara Project of Andhra Pradesh government to the notice of the Centre.

She said that they would oppose it as it would damage the interests of the farmers of old Mahabubnagar district.