On the second day morning of the ongoing annual brahmotsavams at Srinivasa Mangapuram temple, the Lord took a ride on Chinna Sesha Vahanam.

In view of Covid guidelines, the brahmotsavams are being observed in Ekantam.

DyEO Shanti, AEO Dhananjayulu, Superintendents Ramanaiah, Chengalrayulu were also present.