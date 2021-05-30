Chinnna Jeeyar extends support to anandaiah’s medicine

prominent Hindu Seer Tridandi Chinna Jeeyer Swami today extended his complete support to Nellore based traditional medicine practitioner Anandaiah, who has shot to fame with his famous Covid virus concoction. He wondered as to why objections were raised against the medicine distributed by Anandaiah free of cost.

Referring to the raging controversy over the issue, He wondered as to why there was controversy about a medicine which is saving the lives of the people from the deadly Covid virus. The swami said that nobody should create controversies amid the ongoing pandemic . He made these remarks while talking to the medicinal Staff of city based ESIC hospital after inspecting it.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the society had accepted the allopathy treatment and added that all good forms of medicines could be taken from any place to save the lives of the people.