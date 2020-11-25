Choose TRS for growth, peace : KTR tells Industry

In a meeting with industry leaders and business men ahead of the crucial GHMC polls, TRS Working president and Municipal Minister, KT Rama Rao today they must chose what kind of Hyderabad.

The Industry and business people who are key in development have to think of conducive atmosphere to go ahead he said. For the past six and half years of TRS rule the city is peaceful and free from any chaos of communal hatred and conflicts. Now that the BJP is trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the city for GHMC polls he criticised.

With vision Chief Minister K Chandra sekhar Rao brought in several new acts, to check rampant corruption the minister said. Dharani portal is one that will offer lands and properties registration free avoiding any chance to corruption KTR asserted.

There is no conflicts, of religions, castes and unnecessary chaos in the state for six years he said. If business develops employment will grow with better law and order he said. We are not ready to tolerate such bad and anti social acts caused by any party or leaders he warned. The GHMC polls are key for a better team at the helm to protect city interests in peaceful atmosphere. If the BJP is voted to power communal conflicts and chaos will prevail and ruin the city he said.

KCR gave priority for farm and irrigation sectors and welfare he said. We provide complete security using lakhs of CC cameras and She teams to protect girls and women he said. We plan to set up one food processing unit in each district to push economy and employment in rural areas. We will do more for roads, connectivity and development if given supposed in the polls KTR said.