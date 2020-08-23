CID investigates Srisailam powerhouse fire mishap

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), which has been entrusted with the investigation of the Srisailam power house fire mishap has launched its investigation into the issue.

A team of the department led by the Chief of the CID Govind Singh and DIG Sumati is carrying out the investigation into the issue. The officials of the department have come to the preliminary conclusion that the fire mishap had taken place due to the short circuit in one of its units. The sleuths of the department will now inquire into the aspects that led to the short circuit. The team have visited the project site and gathered evidence in the accident spot. The forensic officials of the team have collected the burnt wire and other wires that have been idea for the power supply and seized them. The technical teams of the department have shot the visuals of power generation and supply .

The officials of the department are also gathering the details about how the power supply was done. It has recorded the statements of some officials. The officials have first gathered the evidence from the broken floor at the fire accident site. They have analysed if the area which has been burnt has any traces of water. The officials have made it clear that they can’t compare the fire accident with the accidents that took place earlier.