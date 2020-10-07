CII – IGBC and NAREDCO to jointly advance Green Building movement in India

The Confederation of Indian (CII) Industry’s Indian Green Building Council (CII – IGBC) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) to accelerate the green buildings movement in India. The new partnership will enable networking, capacity building, and sharing of information between the two premier councils and facilitate India’sgrowthas a global leader in green buildings and green built environment.

The MoU was signed by Rajesh Goel,Director General, NAREDCO and K S Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII – Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre,in the presence of Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, President, NAREDCO, V Suresh, Chairman, IGBC, Ranjan N Bandelkar, Vice President–West, NAREDCO, and Gurmit Singh Arora,Vice Chair, IGBC.

V Suresh, Chairman, IGBC,said “NAREDCO’s service to the nation in building habitats of all forms is unparalleled. India has been a global leader in the green buildings movement over the last two decades, with over 7.61 billion sq.ft. of green footprint, spanning buildings of all asset classes of built environment. The contribution of developers and builders in the green journey has been phenomenal. Today’s formal engagement with NAREDCO will help advance the National green building movement’ he said.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, President, NAREDCO,said that CII– IGBChas been at the forefront of facilitating green buildings that encompasses every sector. He spokeabout the various initiatives taken up by NAREDCO in solid waste management, recycling and‘ Housing for All’. “NAREDCO, being the nodal body for real estate, is committed to driving infrastructure, a vital engine in a nation’s development,,” he said. He emphasised the need for introducing green aspects in Affordable housing and slum rehabilitation with a focus on structural aspects also.

Gurmit Singh Arora, Vice Chair, IGBC, underlined the significance of the new collaboration between IGBC and NAREDCO. It will go a long way in advancing the cause of green buildings and infrastructure sustainability. “I am confident that the MoU will help India shift gears in its journey of becominga leader in the green building movement,” he said.