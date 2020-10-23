CII-IGBC’s Green Building Congress 2020 to address Hygiene, Health and Wellbeing

Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII’s)- Indian Green Building Council (IGBC’s) will host the 18th edition of ‘Green Building Congress’ on October 29, 30 & 31. The 3-day flagship conference will be held virtually on CII HIVE platform. The theme for Green Building Congress 2020 is ‘Hygiene, Health and Wellbeing in Green Built Environment’. Incidentally, the Green Building Congress 2020 is coinciding with the 125th anniversary of CII.

The Green Building Congress 2020 will be inaugurated by M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President of India.

Sharing his views on the occasion, V Suresh, Chairman CII-IGBC, said “The Green Building Movement in India is growing from strength to strength. The Green Building Congress is a flagship event of the country on Green Buildings and Green Built Environment. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme of the event has been aptly selected to address Hygiene, Health & Wellbeing”. “The objective of Green Building Congress is to enable wider adoption of Green Building design, products, equipment and technologies. We aim to facilitate 10 billion Sq.ft of Green Footprint in the country by 2022, when India celebrates75th year of Independence.” he added

The World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) is a supporting partner for Green Building Congress 2020. WorldGBC, is a global network of around 70 countries leading the transformation of the built environment, to make it healthier and more sustainable.

The three-day international conference would have active participation from 10 countries through their respective green building councils, including Brazil, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and South Africa.

The Green Building Congress 2020 shall feature a 3-day virtual conference and a 30-day online Expo that showcases the latest green building technologies, green products and services.

More than 80 eminent speakers will converge at the event, covering a wide array of subjects in green built environment. With over 20 international speakers sharing their experiences, the Green Building Congress will also offer delegates a unique opportunity to learn about international best practices in green buildings.

The 30 days of Green Building Congress Expo will have more than 150 green products on display, showcasing the best and latest green trends and technologies. The expo will offer the delegates an opportunity to visit the stalls virtually, learn about the products ,and interact with the product manufacturers and service providers.