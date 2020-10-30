CII launches GreenPro Ecolabel Standards during Green Building Congress & Green Materials and Technologies Poised to Grow in India

CII launched the GreenPro Ecolabel Standard for Steel Rebars during Green Building Congress 2020, which is India’s flagship event on Green Built Environment.

During the congress, the following eight companies have achieved GreenPro Eco label Certification for forty products – Beyer Crop Science Ltd, Bonton Technomake Pvt. Ltd, Daiki Axis India Pvt. Ltd, E3 Extrusion Inc, Indowud Polymers Pvt. Ltd, Koshish Sustainable Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Proclean Technologies Pvt. Ltd and Welspun flooring Ltd.

This ecolabel would facilitate Indian building sector to source green steel for construction of buildings. Mr Parasu Raman R, Chairman, Green Products and Services Council and Founding Chairman, IGBC mentioned that so far 120 companies in India have achieved GreenPro ecolabelling for more than 1700 products from a wide range of segments like construction blocks, cement, glass, insulation etc. This would enable the architects, developers and builders to choose green products and materials comprising more than 90% of the cost of construction.

iswajit Ghosh, Chief of Technology, TATA Steel Limited said that GreenPro Ecolabel is a step in the right direction to make the Indian steel industry green. He also said that Tata Steel would take leadership in incorporating green measures in all their steel products.

Soren Enholm, CEO of TCO Development, Sweden which is a global leader in ecolabel in electronic products, said that there are enormous opportunities for Indian IT and electronic products to go green and reduce the associated environmental impacts.