CII –NATCO- GHMC Sets up a Community Isolation Centre in Borabanda for COVID Patients

Natco Trust in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) & GHMC has set up a 40 bed Community Isolation Centre at Natco Government School in Site-3, Borabanda here today.

The Centre was inaugurated by Maganti Gopinath, MLA ; Baba Fasiuddin, Corporator, Borabanda and they have appreciated the efforts of Natco Trust & CII in arranging the community isolation center in Borabanda region for the needy people. With the rapid surge in COVID cases such community isolation centers are required to arrest the spread. They also mentioned that GHMC is coming up with many community isolation centres across the Hyderabad City

During the Second wave of COVID, we are facing acute shortage of beds in hospitals and other medical necessities. As more patients prefer to home quarantine themselves, the people who could not avail such facility at home could move to community isolation centres. Isolating patients who are into mild / moderate condition could get treated well in the isolation centres and hospital beds could be made available for patients who are into critical condition.

The Centre is equipped with 24/7 medical care support, separate wards for male and female patients and nutritious meals are being arranged. For further details please reach out to the helpline no. at 72073-22967.

CII is extending all possible support to the affected people during times of such crisis. The Relief and Rehabilitation Interventions of CII include awareness building regarding the best hygiene practices, and distribution of Personal Protective Equipment, Hygiene kits and arranging meals to the needy people.

CII has been proactively engaging to catalyze the private sector and industry initiative to complement and supplement the Government of India in combating the second wave of COVID-19. Subhajit Saha, Director, CII Telangana & Rambabu, Head-CSR, Natco Trust also joined the inauguration program.