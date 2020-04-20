CII- NATCO Trust donates ration kits to the local community and migrant workers

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has set up a special COVID-19 Relief & Rehabilitation Fund to provide relief and support different stakeholders including the healthcare workers on the frontline and the community at large in dealing with the fallout of the pandemic. The Relief & Rehabilitation Interventions of CII include distribution of Personal Protective Equipment, Hygiene kits, Ration kits, food and other daily essentials among the communities.

Till date around 90,000 meals has been provided to the migrant workers and local community by CII- Young Indians.

Today, NATCO Trust in collaboration with CII distributed 250 dry ration packs of 18 kgs to 250 families in Borabanda area. Natco Trust also provides 500 meals daily to the local community in Borabanda

Baba Fasiuddin, Deputy Mayor, GHMC was present at the occasion. He congratulated CII members for coming forward to support the community during these difficult times.