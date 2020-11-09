City police invokes PD Act against arms offender

The Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad City Anjani Kumar today issued a preventive detention order on against arms offender Mohammed Obaid, a resident of Deewan Devdi in Miralam Mandi of Hyderabad.

In a statement, he said that the accused was a rowdy sheeter under Mirchowk PS limits. He said that in order to prevent the accused from acting in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order under the provisions of the Act No.1 of 1986, the PD Act was invoked against him. He said that the accused had committed an offence of attempt to commit murder along with his associates using prohibited and dangerous weapons i.e. knife and other weapons in an organized manner in the limits of Hyderabad Police Commissionerate to create large scale fear, terror and panic among the general public.

He added that the accused had Also committed three offences and had been creating large scale fear and panic among the general public and acting in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order apart from disturbing the peace, tranquillity and social harmony in the society.

The CP noted that Banjara Hills Police made strenuous efforts, arrested the detenue and remanded him to judicial custody. He said that they had executed the preventive detention order on the accused on October 10 and sent him to Central Prison, Chanchalguda later.