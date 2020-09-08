CLP leader rues at the allotment of 6 minutes time in the house

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka today lashed out at the state government for allotting only six minutes of time in the house to speak on public problems. He alleged that the state government was muzzling the voice of the opposition political parties in the house.

Speaking to media persons after the adjournment of the house for the day along with his party MLAs at gun park, he said that their party actually had 19 MLAs and added that some of the MLAs were inducted into the ruling party . He expressed his anger over the allocation of the time on the basis of the current strength of the party instead of the old strength. He termed the act of the state government as cruel.

On the other the MLC of the party T. Jeevan Reddy demanded the state government to restore media point on the assembly premises. He said that the removal of the media point was undemocratic and added that such incidents had never happened in the history of the country. He demanded the speaker of the house to take steps for the restoration of media point.

The party MLA D. Seetakka alleged that they were not being allowed to speak in the house by the state government. She also alleged that the ruling party leaders were only targeting them in the house.