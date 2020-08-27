CLP team inspects damaged  crops in Huzurabad

The CLP team led by its leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has inspected the Damaged crops in Huzurabad Assembly Constituency of the State. The team has visited Krishnapur village and other villages of the constituency during their visit. The farmers who have sustained losses have wept before the team members and urged them to come to their rescue by mounting pressure on the state government.

They told the delegation that there was no response from the state government despite lodging of several complaints on the issue The constituency is represented by state health Minister Etela Rajender. Speaking on the occasion Vikramarka said that the crops were damaged in hundreds of acres of land in the constituency. He demanded compensation to all the farmers from the state government. He said that the farmers had spent a lot of money to cultivate the crops.