CM announces Rs 10 lakh to kin of murder victim

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Varalakshmi of Visakhapatnam who was murdered by her lover on Saturday night.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary, DGP and the Intelligence chief to take serious action against the accused and directed home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Disha special officers Krutika Shukla and Deepika Patil to immediately visit the family of the victim to offer deep condolences.

The Chief Minister said that awareness should be created among every woman to download Disha app for their safety. Especially, efforts should be made to educate school and college girls to compulsorily download the app. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take stern action against perpetrators of atrocities against women. He directed the officials to take immediate action as and when they get a distress call from any woman claiming threat to her life.