CM asks officials to Change DA method

The Chief Minister of the state KCR today instructed the officials concerned to change the existing method of Dearness Allowance (DA). “As on date, the Centre is taking decision on how much the DA can be? The states are following the Centre’s guidelines. There is lot of delay taking place in centre preparing estimates and taking a decision on this. As on date, three DAs are pending. Of this, the Centre is yet to take a decision on two DAs. Due to delay caused by the Centre, the states have no option but to delay the matter. This is leading to accumulation of dues. Employees are not getting their DA on time. This situation should change. For every six months, when the date to pay DA arrives, the DA percentage to be paid in the state should be finalised. If need be, changes should be made after getting the Centre’s estimates. For example, if the State decides to pay 3 per cent DA and if the Centre later fixes it 3.5 per cent, then pay the rest of 0.5 per cent to the employees. If the Centre decides on 2.5 percent and then deduct 0.5 per cent. Make proposals in this regard immediately. We will discuss the matter in the State cabinet and take a decision,” the CM said.

The CM has instructed the Finance department of the state to release one DA due from July 1, 2019. The CM has also decided to declare October 26, the day after Dussera as a holiday. He also instructed the officials to prepare schedule declaring the day after Dussera as holiday every year The CM said that he would hold discussions with the Employees unions shortly to discuss all their issues and solve them at once.