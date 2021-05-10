22.8 C
CM condoles death of former DGP Prasad Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today condoled the death of former DGP of Andhra Pradesh B Prasad Rao. In a message he mourned the death of the former top cop and extended sympathies to the bereaved family members.
Prasad Rao died in a US hospital according to information. Hailing from Vijayawada Prasad Rao served the combined state in various capacities.
He received Indian police medal in 1997 and President medal in 2006. Prasad Rao has served as Hyderabad Commissioner and APSRTC MD and DGP.

