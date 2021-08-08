CM Huzrabad prg on Aug 16, Kamalakar, Suman slam Etala on CM jibe

Minister Kamalakar today said that about 1 lakh people will attend the meeting of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Huzurabad on August 16.

He accused the BJP leader and former Minister Etela Rajender for his charges against Dalit Bandhu and the TRS leadership. His refuted Etela charges as baseless and aimed to belittle the TRS leadership. No other states launched such welfare schemes for Dalits, farmers he said. Though the BJP resorts to a bad campaign the TRS will win the polls in Huzurabad or elsewhere, the minister hoped. Huzurabad was not developed by Rajender who now joined the BJP only for political gains, he alleged.

The Minister informed that the chief minister will formally launch the Dalit Bandhu scheme at Huzurabad segment. We are making all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the program of the chief minister. He said that the police officials are making necessary security and bandobast and parking for the big event. Dalit Bandhu is the brainchild of the chief minister to empower the SCs in the state of Telangana he said.

The Minister said that the TRS leaders, workers are involved in the arrangements for successful conduct of the Chief Minister program. Dalit bandhu will provide Rs 10 lakh to eligible Dalit people in Telangana, he said. This scheme is nowhere in the country, the minister claimed.

In another meeting at Warangal district, whip and MLA Balka Suman criticized Rajender for failing to develop Huzurabad segment. Etala deceived people and joined the BJP which is against the Dalits he charged. The TRS chief has launched the Dalit Bandhu for empowerment of SC people, he added.