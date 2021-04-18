CM Jagan holds talks with officials on tenth class exams

The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today held discussions on the issue of holding of the tenth class exams in Andhra Pradesh state in the wake of steep rise in the number of Covid 19 virus cases.

He is likely to announce his decision on the issue very soon. It is being widely stated that the decision would be taken in such a way that it would not hurt the parents of the students. The decision regarding holding the other exams like intermediate and degree exams would also be taken by the state government in a day or two.

The commercial establishments from some districts have suspended their operations by keeping in view of the intensity of the virus. Some commercial establishments have changed their business hours too. Pressure is being mounted on the state government to cancel all the tenth class and intermediate exams from various sections of the society.