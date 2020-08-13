CM Jagan launches YSR cheyootha scheme

The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan reddy today launched the YSR Cheyoota scheme, which is Aimed at empowering the women of the state at his camp Office. The state government will handover a financial assistance of ₹75000 for four years at the rate of ₹18750 per annum to the women between the age group 45 to 60 years and belonging to SC, ST BC and minority communities of the state.

The CM has credited the first instalment if ₹18750 into the banks accounts of the beneficiaries by pressing the button. The state government has allotted ₹47000 crore in the annual budget for the implementation of the scheme. The scheme is envisaged to benefit 25 lakh women of the state to the tune of ₹17,000 crore during the next four years.