23.6 C
Hyderabad, IN
August 14, 2020

Navyamedia
Andhra Pradesh Political News

CM Jagan launches YSR cheyootha scheme

0232
YS Jagan appoints five Deputy CMs in Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan reddy today launched the YSR Cheyoota scheme, which is Aimed at empowering the women of the state at his camp Office. The state government will handover a financial assistance of ₹75000 for four years  at the rate of ₹18750 per annum  to the women between the age group 45 to 60 years and belonging to SC, ST BC and minority communities of the state.

The CM has credited the first instalment if ₹18750 into the banks accounts of the beneficiaries by pressing the button.  The state government has allotted ₹47000 crore in the annual budget for the implementation of the scheme. The scheme is envisaged to benefit 25 lakh women of the state to the tune of ₹17,000 crore during the next four years.

Related posts

Srihari angry at Teachers’ Unions

admin

PM Narendra Modi awarded Seoul Peace Prize 2018

admin

Skydiver jump off a plane to wish PM Modi on his birthday

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali