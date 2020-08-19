CM Jagan reviews Godavari flood situation in the state

The Chief Minister of the State YS Jaganmohan Reddy today held a video conference with the officials of the state government and reviewed the status of Godavari floods in the state.

He gathered information about the status of the floods from all district collectors of the state. He asked the officials to carry out their rescue and rehabilitations instead of accompanying him to his aerial survey. He asked the officials to give ₹2000 as compensation to all flood affected victims families. He also asked them to behave in a humane and generous manner with the flood victims by treating them as their own family members.

He also asked them to not go back on expenditure to carry out the rescue and rehabilitation operations. Reddy asked the officials to make local MLAs and MPs and other public representatives as a part of their rescue and rehabilitation operations and take action on all issues received from them. He made it clear to the officials to assess the quantum of crop loss within ten days after the receding of the floods in the state.