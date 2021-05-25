CM KCR condoles death of former MLA Kasaiah

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has mourned the death of former MLA and combined Khammam District former Zilla Parishad Chairman Chekuri Kasaiah.

In a message, the CM recalled that Kasaiah as a freedom fighter and a

progressive leader from Telangana had carved a niche for himself in politics and was known as a selfless leader. The CM said in his death, the state had lost an honest senior political ideologue.

The CM has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.