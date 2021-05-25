Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has mourned the death of former MLA and combined Khammam District former Zilla Parishad Chairman Chekuri Kasaiah.
In a message, the CM recalled that Kasaiah as a freedom fighter and a
progressive leader from Telangana had carved a niche for himself in politics and was known as a selfless leader. The CM said in his death, the state had lost an honest senior political ideologue.
The CM has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.
CM KCR condoles death of former MLA Kasaiah
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has mourned the death of former MLA and combined Khammam District former Zilla Parishad Chairman Chekuri Kasaiah.