October 15, 2020

Navyamedia
CM KCR condoles Kuchipudi exponent Shobha Naidu demise

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has today mourned the death of well-known Kuchipudi dancer, teacher and Padmasree awardee Shobha Naidu. 
In a communiqué here, the Chief Minister has recalled that Shobha Naidu was an outstanding exponent of the Kuchipudi dance form and was especially known for depicting the roles of Satyabhama and Padmavathy. 
The CM conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family of Shobha Naidu.

