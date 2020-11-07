24.4 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 7, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

CM KCR congratulates ISRO Scientist

020
KCR,AP PROJECTS, DHARANI, REVENUE ACT

The Chief Minister of the state  K Chandrashekhar Rao today  congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the PSLV-C49-EOS-01 Mission.
            The CM said by successfully launching the PSLV-C49 into space, carrying the all-weather earth imaging satellite along with nine international satellites, would further help advancements in the science and technology fields. The CM congratulated the scientists, engineers, other technical staff, and employees of the ISRO for achieving success despite the Corona pandemic times.

Related posts

CPI urges KCR to call party meet on Krishna waters row

admin

Narendra Modi Cabinet approves establishment of AIIMS at Bibinagar in Telangana

admin

IT rides on Badami resort…

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali