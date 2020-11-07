CM KCR congratulates ISRO Scientist

The Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao today congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the PSLV-C49-EOS-01 Mission.

The CM said by successfully launching the PSLV-C49 into space, carrying the all-weather earth imaging satellite along with nine international satellites, would further help advancements in the science and technology fields. The CM congratulated the scientists, engineers, other technical staff, and employees of the ISRO for achieving success despite the Corona pandemic times.