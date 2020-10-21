CM KCR consoles Narsimha Reddy in hospital

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Agriculture Minister today called on TRS senior leader and former home minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy at Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills here. The Chief Minister has consoled the ailing leader and sought to know about Narsimha Reddy health conditions. KCR asked Doctors to offer better health services to the senior leader.



Narsimha Reddy is on ventilation support in the hospital from October 13 as he suffered a breathing problem due to decline in oxygen level.. KCR wished speedy recovery and asked Narsimha Reddy to remain courageous. Narsimha Reddy was shifted to the hospital on October 13 as he faced breathing problem as oxygen level declined. He is on ventilator support since then. The former minister tested positive on last month 28 and was treated in a hospital. He recovered after 16 days of quarantine in a private hospital in Banjara hills.