Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today conveyed his greetings to the people in the State on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr. The CM hoped that the sacred Ramzan month will usher in happiness among the people.

The CM has appealed to the people to celebrate Ramzan indoors. CM said that Ramzan reflects the communal harmony and religious tolerance and mirror the great Ganga-Jamuna Tehjeeb of the Telangana State.