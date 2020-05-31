CM KCR extends lockdown in containment zones

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to extend the lockdown in the State till June 30. The CM held discussions with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other senior officials against the backdrop of the Centre’s issuing new guidelines on the Lockdown. It was decided to implement the relaxations given to the guidelines by the Centre in all the areas except in the Containment Zones.

The CM has instructed the officials concerned to implement strictly the lockdown in the containment zones. He wanted the night-time Curfew to be implemented from 9 PM to 5 AM daily. The shops should be open till 8 PM only, the CM said. He also said that there should not be any restrictions on the inter-state travel.