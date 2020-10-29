24.4 C
CM KCR greets Muslims on Milad-Un-Nabi

The Chief Minister of the state  K Chandrashekhar Rao today conveyed his greetings to the Muslim Brethren on the eve of Milad un-Nabi which commemorates the birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).
            In a statement, the  CM hoped that Muslim Brethren will follow the teachings of Prophet Mohammad, live happily, harmoniously and celebrate Milad un-Nabi with religious zeal and fervour by following COVID-19 protocol.

