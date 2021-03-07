CM KCR greets women on International Women’s day

The Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao today conveyed his greetings to women in Telangana State on the occasion of International Women’s Day. In a statement, the CM said that women play a key role in the development. Women are competing with men in all the fields and are excelling said CM. Women, who constitute 50 percent of the population, would do wonders if they were given a chance, the CM said.

He said the State government is taking a slew of measures to take women on the path of development and progress. They include setting up of the SHE teams, pensions for the old age women, single woman and widows, schemes like Shadi Mubarak and Kalyan Laxmi, KCR Kits, increase in salaries of ASHA workers, Anganwadi teachers and there are several schemes and programs launched to empower women. The CM said Telangana state is in the forefront as far as women’s welfare is concerned.

On the occasion of the World Women’s Day on March 8, 2021, the state government has declared holiday for all women employees in the state and the CM instructed Chief Secretary of the state Somesh Kumar to issue orders in this regard.