CM KCR had ruined education system: BC leader R Krishnaiah

The National President of BC welfare association R. Krishnaiah today came down heavily on the Chief Minister of the state and alleged that the CM had ruined the education system in the state.

He asked the Chief Minister as to why he was not giving PRC to the teachers even after proudly claiming that Telangana was a rich state. He said that 40,000 teachers posts were lying vacant in the state. He demanded the state government to fill up all the vacant posts. He mocked that the CM Was focussing on bars and wine shops after destroying the Education system in the state.

He alleged that the CM was simply biding time for the last six years instead of solving their problems. Krishnaiah made it clear that the teachers had played a main role in the formation of separate Telangana state.