CM KCR has no right to continue in his post: Jeevan Reddy

Congress party MLC T. Jeevan Reddy today said that the Chief Minister of the state KCR had lost the right to continue in his post. He said that the decision of the CM to not buy the produce from farmers had deprived them of getting Minimum Support Price (MSP). He said that it was the beginning of the end of the Chief Minister.

He also said that the farmers of the state had understood the fake love of the CM. He alleged that the CM had failed in fulfilling the promises made to the farmers. He also alleged that the CM was selling the interests of the farmers to PM Narendra Modi by extending support to his three controversial farm laws. He said that the three farm laws would cause great damage to the farmers of the state and the country and demanded the central government to abolish the three laws.