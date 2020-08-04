CM KCR is a traitor : CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka today termed Chief Minister KCR as the traitor of Telangana state . He alleged that the Chief Minister was benefitting the neighbouring AP state while doing injustice to his own state. He demanded the Chief Minister to stop the render process of AP government.

Speaking to media persons he said that the state witnessing deplorable conditions. He said that attacks on the Dalits of the state were not stopping in the state. He said that there was no constitutional protection to the Dalits of the state. He said that attacks on the Dalits of the state were being carried out from Gajwel of Siddipet district to Rajapur of Mahbubnagar District. Vikramarka alleged that there was no response from the DGP of the state on their complaint. He said that they would lodge a complaint with the DGP of the state against the attacks on the Dalits of the state.