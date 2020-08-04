CM KCR is committing historic mistakes: Ponnala

Former PCC president and former Minister Ponnala Laxmaiah today said that Chief Minister KCR was committing historic mistakes, which can’t be pardonable.

Addressing media persons he raised the issue of Krishna river water and said that while AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy was trying to take away the Krishna water to Rayalaseema region , Chief Minister KCR was ignoring the issue. He said that the Chief Minister who has announced to lodge a complaint on the issue in the apex council, wrote a letter to the council to postpone its meeting.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was cheating the people of the state. He doubted that both CMs KCR and Jagan was working together. He alleged that KCR had put the projects proposed by the congress party to the back burner after becoming the Chief Minister of the state.