29.1 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 3, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

CM KCR is planning to make his son KTR as the next CM!: Vijayashanti

0206
CM KCR,KTRm,next CM, Vijayashanti

Citing that State Finance Minister T. Harish Rao is leaving no stone unturned to ensure loss of deposits to rival parties – Congress and BJP- in the upcoming by-elections for Dubbaka Assembly constituency.

 TPCC Publicity Committee Chairperson Vijayashanti said that the CM of the state KCR would give rude shock to Harish Rao by making his KTR as the next CM of the state after the by-elections. She said that the reports were already rife in ruling TRS party circles that KTR would be elevated to the CM post by his father KTR after the conclusion of GHMC elections. She cited the resignation statement of CM KCR to support her claims. She said that the statement of the CM that he would resign from his post was an indication of the future politics in the state. 

 Referring to the statement of the CM that he would end all those rival leaders who made baseless allegations against him and his governments, Vijayasanti asked the CM as to why he was now talking about his resignation. She said that the statement of the CM was creating a lot of doubts among the people of the state.

Related posts

Congress ruined poor of the country in its 55-year rule: PM Modi

admin

Farmers protest on Quit India Day in thousands of villages in Telangana and A.P.

admin

Parameshwaran appreciates ODF in TS

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali