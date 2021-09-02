CM KCR lays foundation for TRS Bhavan in New Delhi

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today laid foundation stone for the TRS party new office building at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi at 1.48 p.m

As per auspicious timings the TRS supremo has performed Bhumi Puja to mark the foundation stone laying program at Vasanth Vihar area near Metro Station.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, TRS Secretary General and MP K. Keshava Rao, Ministers Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Jagadish Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, D Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Planning Board Vice Chairman B. Vinod Goud, Raja Sabha MP Santosh and MPs, MLAs, and MLCs were present the Bhumi Puja.

The TRS party got about 1100 sq ft land from the Centre at Vasanth Vihar in Delhi. KCR plans to construct the Party Office in about one year. The TRS leaders claim that the TRS Office in Delhi is Telangana self respect.

Yesterday the Chief Minister flew in a special flight from the Begumpet Airport for Delhi. KCR is likely to call on President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on getting appointment and also some ministers. He will urge the Ministers to release development funds and address water row with AP.

The TRS boss is to return to Hyderabad on September 3, according to information.