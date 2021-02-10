CM KCR lays the foundation stone for irrigation schemes at Nellikattu.

The Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao today laid the foundation stone for many Lift Irrigation Schemes at Nellikallu They included, repair works for the water supply till Nellikallu Lift Irrigation through 8, 9 Distributor from LLC Pump Hose to HCL distributor.

Foundation stone was laid under Devarakonda Assembly segment jurisdiction, for Padilla Lift Irrigation, Kambalapalli Lift Irrigation, Sambapuram Pedda Gattu Lift irrigation, and Pedda Munagala Lift Irrigation and AKBR Lift Irrigation schemes. Under Miryalguda Assembly segment jurisdiction, Dunnapothula Gandi, Ballepally Chapla Thanda Lift Irrigation, Kesavapuram Kondrapol, Bothalapalem Wadapalli Lift irrigation. Under Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment jurisdiction, CC lining of Sagar Left Canal from 1.8 Km to 70.52 Kms. Under Huzurnagar, Kodad Assembly segments jurisdiction, Muktyala Branch Lift irrigation, Jaanpahad Branch distributary CC lining, Muktyala Branch Canal, CC linking of other tanks and modernization. Foundation stone also lay for CC lining of Sagar left Canal from 70.52 Kms to 115.4 Kms and development works. The Foundation stone for all these works was laid by the CM at Nellikallu.

The CM examined the Maps related to the works and obtained information from the officials. In this program, Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Minister Jagdeesh Reddy, Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidyasagar, Rythu Bandhu State President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Tera Chinnapareddy, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Ramachandra Naik, Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Nalgonda Water Resources CE Narasimha, senior officials and engineers attended the program.

On the occasion of the foundation stone function, as per the local Banjara tradition, the auspicious “Karobar” band was put on the CM’s wrist by the local Rangunla Banjara temple priest. Traditional Pooja was also held at the foundation stone laying place.