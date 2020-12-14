CM KCR misleading jobless youth in view of MLC polls: Shabbir

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of cheating the jobless youth in view of MLC elections for two Graduates Constituencies of Legislative Council.

Shabbir Ali, in a media statement on Monday, said that the Chief Minister’s Office has issued a press release on Sunday stating that CM KCR has held a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials and enquired about the existing vacancies in various departments of State Government. KCR reportedly directed the Chief Secretary to issue notification to fill those vacancies. “CM KCR’s statement is purely aimed at misleading the jobless youth who are waiting for recruitment for several years. The TRS party came to power in 2014 on the promise of giving one lakh jobs. It did not fulfil the promise even after seven years. Now the Chief Minister is giving an impression that he was ignorant of vacancies in government departments,” he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani and other members called on Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on December 10 and released the TSPSC Annual Report. The term of present commission is expiring on December 17 and this was the last report prepared by present commission. “The report should be placed in the public domain. It will expose that TRS Govt has failed to fulfill the promise of giving one lakh jobs even after seven years,” he said.

Shabbir said that as per the TSPCS Website, only 39,952 vacancies were permitted to TSPSC through Finance GOs. As on September 16, 2020, the TSPSC issued 148 notifications and notified 36,665 vacancies. Of them, only 29,127 jobs were filled. Remaining 7,538 notified vacancies are yet to be filled due to delay in declaration of results, certificate verification or selection stage.

He said more than one lakh vacancies existed at the time of formation of Telangana State in June 2014. He said department-wise figures were disclosed by the Chief Minister himself on the floor of the Legislative Assembly. Further, he said more than one lakh employees have retired in the last seven years. Thousands of new vacancies have emerged due to creation of new districts. Therefore, there were more than two lakh vacancies in various departments of the State Government. He said that the Chief Minister could get these figures in a few minutes from the Chief Secretary or even Principal Secretaries concerned. However, he issued a statement to create a false impression that he was serious about filling up those vacancies. CM KCR even gave a vague figure of 50,000 vacancies while the actual vacant positions would be nearly two lakhs, he said.

Ali said that CM KCR’s statement was only aimed at misleading the jobless youth in view of MLC elections for two Graduates Constituencies, Khammam and Warangal municipal elections and Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections.

Commenting on the formation of Cabinet Sub-Committee to frame guidelines for registration of non-agricultural lands, Shabbir Ali asked the Chief Minister to explain as to why the registrations were stopped for nearly three months when there were no fresh guidelines and none of the stakeholders were even consulted. He said that the ban on registration crushed the entire real estate market of Hyderabad in the last three months causing huge damage to the economy, including State’s revenue, especially during the post-lockdown period. “Why did the Chief Minister not constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee three months ago to frame new guidelines?” he asked while adding that the State Government could’ve easily shifted to a new system without actually stopping the property registrations.