29.8 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 22, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

CM KCR pays homage to police martyrs

0228

The Chief Minister of the state   K Chandrashekhar Rao today paid rich homage to the police personnel who were martyred while discharging their duties. The CM recalled the services rendered by the police on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day. The CM said the people and the country will never forget the supreme sacrifices made by the police martyrs for the protection of lives and properties of the people. He wanted the police force to rededicate itself to the lofty ideals shown by the martyrs. The CM recalled that the Telangana state government is giving highest priority to the welfare of members of the martyred families.

Related posts

BJP condemns banishment of Paripurnananda from city

Ashok prasad

Telangana has turned into a capital of rapes  against women , alleges Nerella Sharada

admin

Petrol price crosses Rs.90 in Mumbai

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali