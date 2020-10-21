CM KCR pays homage to police martyrs

The Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao today paid rich homage to the police personnel who were martyred while discharging their duties. The CM recalled the services rendered by the police on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day. The CM said the people and the country will never forget the supreme sacrifices made by the police martyrs for the protection of lives and properties of the people. He wanted the police force to rededicate itself to the lofty ideals shown by the martyrs. The CM recalled that the Telangana state government is giving highest priority to the welfare of members of the martyred families.